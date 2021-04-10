Silambarasan, 30, of MGR Colony, Dharasuram, a history-sheeter, was found dead at MGR Colony. He was working at a garage in Chennai and arrived at MGR Colony on Friday to meet his parents. As several cases were pending against him at Sirkazhi, Mannargudi and Kumbakonam, a police team came to his house but he jumped into a tank to evade arrest. His body was found floating in the tank on Saturday. The Kumbakonam Taluk Police seized the body and sent it to the Government Hospital for post mortem.
Found dead
Special Correspondent Thanjavur
April 10, 2021 23:45 IST
Special Correspondent Thanjavur
April 10, 2021 23:45 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 11:46:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/history-sheeter/article34292239.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story