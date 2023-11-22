History-sheeter shot dead by police in Tiruchi

November 22, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 30-year-old history-sheeter was shot dead in an encounter by a special team of the Tiruchi District Rural Police at Sanamangalam near Siruganur on Wednesday, when the accused reportedly attacked the police using petrol bombs and sharp weapons as they attempted to arrest him.

According to a senior police officer, M. Jegan, alias Komban Jegan, a native of Panayakurichi in Tiruchi, was a wanted criminal in 53 cases, including four cases of murder, five cases of attempt to murder, and several robbery cases, registered in various police stations in Tiruchi, Karur, Pudukottai, Madurai and Nagapattinam districts.

He was classified under the A+ category of anti-social elements on the list of history-sheeters in Tiruchi. A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him. He had been absconding for a few months. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, V. Varun Kumar had formed a special team to trace him.

On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off that Jegan was hiding in Sanamangalam, the special team went there and tracked him down. The police asked him to surrender. However, he hurled a crude bomb and two petrol bombs at them. He also assaulted Sub-Inspector Vinoth with a machete, inflicting cuts on his left hand.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tiruchi Range, P. Pakalavan told The Hindu that Inspector Karunakaran fired two rounds at the history-sheeter in self-defence. Jegan sustained bullet injuries on his stomach and chest. He was taken to the government hospital in Lalgudi, where he was pronounced dead. Later, his body was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi for a post-mortem.

The injured policeman was admitted to the MGMGH. Mr. Pakalavan said the Siruganur police will register a case under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and an official in the rank of a Revenue Divisional Officer will conduct an inquiry.

