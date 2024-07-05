History-sheeter shot at and arrested by police

A history-sheeter and a suspect in a recent murder case, ‘Kalaipuli’ Raja, 28, was shot and arrested by the police in Manachanallur while attempting to escape.

Raja, along with S. Srinath, 29, and four others, allegedly murdered R. Naveen, 28, in Akilandeswari Nagar under the Lalgudi police station limits.

Naveen was once a close associate of the gang but recently started distancing himself from ‘Kalaipuli’ Raja which is suspected to be the motive for his murder, said police sources.

A special team investigating the case received a tip that Kalaipuli Raja and Srinath were hiding in Thatchankurichi. When the team tried to apprehend them, Kalaipuli Raja attacked the Lalgudi inspector with a sharp weapon, prompting the inspector to shoot him in the right knee.

Srinath, 29, fell while trying to escape and fractured his right leg. Both the accused were initially treated at Lalgudi Government Hospital and were later transferred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.