GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter shot at and arrested by police

A special team received a tip that the accused and another person are hiding in Thatchankurichi; when the team tried to apprehend him, the accused allegedly attacked the inspector

Published - July 05, 2024 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter and a suspect in a recent murder case, ‘Kalaipuli’ Raja, 28, was shot and arrested by the police in Manachanallur while attempting to escape.

Raja, along with S. Srinath, 29, and four others, allegedly murdered R. Naveen, 28, in Akilandeswari Nagar under the Lalgudi police station limits.

Naveen was once a close associate of the gang but recently started distancing himself from ‘Kalaipuli’ Raja which is suspected to be the motive for his murder, said police sources.

A special team investigating the case received a tip that Kalaipuli Raja and Srinath were hiding in Thatchankurichi. When the team tried to apprehend them, Kalaipuli Raja attacked the Lalgudi inspector with a sharp weapon, prompting the inspector to shoot him in the right knee.

Srinath, 29, fell while trying to escape and fractured his right leg. Both the accused were initially treated at Lalgudi Government Hospital and were later transferred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.