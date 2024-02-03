History sheeter murdered in Tiruchi, six arrested

February 03, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 35-year-old history sheeter was murdered by a gang of armed men at Nandha Nagar near No. 1 Tollgate in Tiruchi district on Saturday morning. The police arrested six persons in connection with the case within hours after the murder.

Police sources identified the deceased as J. Bharanidharan, a native of Mela Kondayampettai at Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi. He was classified under the A category of anti-social elements on the list of history-sheeters against whom more than 20 cases, including the charges of robbery and attempt to murder, had been pending at various police stations in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, and Perambalur districts.

The police said he had been living with his family at Nandha Nagar near No. 1 Tollgate. On Saturday morning, a group of armed men entered his house, assaulted him using weapons, and fled the spot. Bharanidharan died of injuries on the spot.

The Kollidam police shifted his body to the Government Hospital at Srirangam for an autopsy and registered a case under Sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon.), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Tiruchi district police formed special teams to identify and arrest the accused. During the investigation, the police found that he had enmity with P. Sakthivel, 36, a history sheeter who hails from Kuzhumani in Tiruchi.

The police said Bharanidharan reportedly attempted to misbehave with wife of Sakthivel. On knowing this, Sakthivel along with B. Parthiban, 28, M. Dineshkumar, 25, K. Gopalakrishnan, 35, M. Dinesh, 24, and S. Mugilkumar, 30, all natives of Tiruchi, allegedly murdered Bharanidharan in his house.

The police arrested the accused and are investigating the case.