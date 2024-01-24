History sheeter murdered in Thiruvanaikoil

January 24, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 56-year-old history sheeter was murdered by unidentified persons at Sannadhi Street in Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi city on Tuesday night.

Police sources identified the deceased as P. Madhavan, a native of Manachanallur, against whom many cases were pending at Manachanallur police station. He was classified as an A+ category of history sheeter in the list of anti-socials by the police.

On Tuesday, he reportedly consumed liquor with some persons at Sannadhi Street in Thiruvanaikoil, which falls under Srirangam police station limits. Police sources said he had previous enmity with his relatives over a financial dispute. The unidentified persons murdered Madhavan on Tuesday night and fled the spot.

The Tiruchi City Police shifted his dead body to the Government Hospital at Srirangam for an autopsy and formed special teams to identify and arrest the accused. The Srirangam police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police secured S. Sankar, 43, who was allegedly involved in the case, for further investigations on Wednesday.

