History sheeter murdered in Srirangam

‘Attukutty’ Suresh, 35, was an accused in the murder of ‘Thalavetti’ Chandru in 2020; he was riding a two-wheeler with his wife on the pillion when the gang attacked him; police have picked up five persons in this connection

Published - September 23, 2024 05:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A history sheeter M. Suresh alias ‘Attukutty’ Suresh, 35, was hacked to death by an armed gang at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam on Sunday night. The Srirangam police have picked up five persons for questioning in connection with the murder. Suresh was one of the accused in the murder of ‘Thalavetti’ Chandru alias Chandramohan in Srirangam in 2020.

The police believe that the murder of Suresh was an act of revenge. Suresh was riding a two-wheeler with his wife, Rahini, 30, on the pillion in Srirangam when the gang attacked him with swords at Ambedkar Nagar. Suresh was killed on the spot. The gang assaulted Ms. Rahini when she came to the rescue of Suresh and fled the spot, said the police. Ms. Rahini was admitted to the Srirangam Government Hospital with injuries and later shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. The body of Suresh was sent to the Government Hospital, Srirangam, for autopsy.

A case has been registered at Srirangam police station on a complaint lodged by Rahini, the sources added.

