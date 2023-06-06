History-sheeter murdered in bar of hotel at Perambalur

June 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

A 38-year-old history-sheeter was murdered in the bar of a hotel in Perambalur on Monday. Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Selvaraj alias Abdul Rehman of Aranarai. Police sources said Abdul Rehman wanted to celebrate his birthday with his friends in the bar when he was attacked with ‘aruval,’ allegedly by three persons and murdered. The Perambalur police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the accused. There were cases pending against Abdul Rehman, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.