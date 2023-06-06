HamberMenu
History-sheeter murdered in bar of hotel at Perambalur

June 06, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

 A 38-year-old history-sheeter was murdered in the bar of a hotel in Perambalur on Monday. Police gave the name of the deceased as P. Selvaraj alias Abdul Rehman of Aranarai.  Police sources said Abdul Rehman wanted to celebrate his birthday with his friends in the bar when he was attacked with ‘aruval,’ allegedly by three persons and murdered. The Perambalur police have registered a case and were on the lookout for the accused. There were cases pending against Abdul Rehman, the sources added.

