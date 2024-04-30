History-sheeter murdered by gang

April 30, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A history-sheeter, S Muthukumar, 32, from Thidir Nagar in Ariyamangalam was murdered on Tuesday by a six-member gang opposite SIT College on Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Muthukumar was the son of Sekar, another history sheeter, his wife Kayalvizhi was a two-time councillor of Tiruchi Corporation. The murder is suspected to be a sequel to a long running violent feud between the families of Sekar and his brother Periyasamy. Both were murdered by rival groups. Several cases, including murder, was pending against Muthukumar and he was out on bail.

On Tuesday, six persons who came on three motorbikes intercepted Muthukumar near Ariyamangam and attacked him with sharp weapons. He died on the spot.

Ariyamangalam police have filed a case and the accused is yet to be arrested.

EOM/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.