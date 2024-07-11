GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter killed in police encounter in Pudukottai district

Published - July 11, 2024 11:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A “history-sheeter”, Duraisamy alias ‘MGR Nagar’ Durai was allegedly killed in a police encounter at Vamban near Pudukottai on Thursday.

The police said that, acting on an information that Durai was hiding in a eucalyptus grove with weapons, a team led by an Inspector rushed to apprehend him.

However, Durai allegedly attacked the police personnel, injuring a sub-inspector (SI). This necessitated the Inspector to open two rounds of fire in self defence. The SI sustained an injury on his right hand.

Durai was rushed to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The SI was admitted to the Government Hospital in Alangudi.

Several cases

Police sources said that Durai, a resident of MGR Nagar in Tiruchi City, had several murder and other criminal cases booked against him in different police stations in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Theni and Madurai districts.

In one such grave case, reported in Pudukottai in December 2022 wherein a history-sheeter was killed by an armed gang after he appeared before a court, Durai was the prime accused.

He was under police surveillance and had associates in different districts, the police said. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, M. Manohar; and Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Vandita Pandey; inspected the spot where the encounter happened, and conducted an inquiry.

