History sheeter involved in murder of former Puducherry Assembly Speaker nabbed in Tiruchi

December 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of Tiruchi District Rural Police on Wednesday arrested a history sheeter near Tiruverumbur on charges of possessing arms. He was involved in the murder of the former Puducherry Assembly Speaker in 2017.

Police sources identified the arrested person as J. Dinesh Kumar alias Bottle Mani, 30, a native of Tiruverumbur, who had been absconding from police for a long time. Several cases, including two cases of murder, have been pending against him.

He was classified as an A+ category of anti-socials in the list of history sheeters. On Wednesday, a special team of police arrested him for possessing arms near Tiruverumbur. He was booked under the provisions of the Arms Act and remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.

Police sources said he was involved in the murder of former Puducherry Assembly Speaker VMC Sivakumar, who was hacked to death by a six-member armed gang at Neravy in Karaikal on January 3, 2017. Further investigations are on.