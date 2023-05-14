HamberMenu
History sheeter injured while trying to make country bomb

May 14, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An ‘A’ category history sheeter sustained severe injuries while allegedly making a country bomb at the backyard of his house at Vazhuvur in Mayiladuthurai district.

According to police, the incident happened in the late hours of Saturday at the backyard of the house of S. Kalaivanan alias Pandaravadai Kalaivanan, 45, a native of Vazhuvur, who is an ‘A’ category history sheeter against whom nearly 12 cases are pending in various police stations in Mayiladuthurai and other districts.

Police said he was allegedly making a country bomb using explosives in his house when the bomb exploded due to friction. He sustained severe injuries in his hands and was admitted to Government Hospital at Mayiladuthurai. Later he was referred to Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital. The Perambur police in Mayiladuthurai district registered a case against him under the provisions of the Explosives Act 1884. The reason behind him making the bomb is yet to be ascertained and further investigations are on.

