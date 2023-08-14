ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter held on robbery charge

August 14, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ariyamangalam police in Tiruchi city on Sunday registered a case and arrested an A+ category history-sheeter on charges of threatening a daily wage labourer using a weapon and committing a robbery.

According to police, K. Kumar, 53, a native of Muthupillai Street in Ariyamangalam, was robbed of ₹5,000. The crime took place near SIT Junction in Ariyamangalam in the late hours of Saturday. Kumar was threatened with a sharp weapon by P. Vetrivel of Mela Ambikapuram, an A+ category history-sheeter, and R. Gopalakrishnan of Somarasampettai.

They robbed the cash and fled the scene. Based on a complaint from Kumar, the police launched a search, arrested the two men and remanded them.

