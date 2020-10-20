History-sheeter found murdered

Thoothukudi

20 October 2020 18:13 IST

An anti-social element, who was facing a few criminal cases, was found murdered near Meelavittan on Tuesday.

The locals alerted the SIPCOT Police Station on Tuesday after seeing a body with multiple cut injuries in thorny shrubs near the village. Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Rural sub-division, Ponnarasu, the police visited the spot and sent the body to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, police identified the victim as K. Kathiresan, 30, of NGO Colony, Ganesa Nagar under Thoothukudi South Police Station limits. He was facing a few criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder. It was said that Kathiresan had come to the secluded spot on Monday night along with a group to consume liquor and had been murdered by those who accompanied him.

“The murder could be a sequel to prior enmity,” Mr. Ponnarasu said.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who visited the spot, formed a special team to nab the culprits.