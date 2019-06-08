Tiruchirapalli

History-sheeter found dead

A history-sheeter was found dead on Saturday on the Collector Office Road.

Police identified him as Nagaraj, 45, of Kamban Nagar. He was said to been stabbed to death. The Perambalur police have registered a case and are investigating.

