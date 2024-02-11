History-sheeter booked for stalking and raping woman

February 11, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Rural Police booked a case against a history-sheeter for allegedly stalking, robbing, and raping a 33-year-old woman from the city.

According to the police, the affected woman had given ₹2.05 lakh to a contractor in 2020 for constructing a house at Akilandapuram in Kollidam police station limits. However, he allegedly delayed the construction work and failed to return the money.

Meanwhile, Sidharth alias Deepan, a history sheeter, was introduced to the affected woman by her friend saying he would help her recover the money from the contractor. But the history sheeter was involved in stalking her.

In July 2023, he allegedly wielded a weapon and raped her and video-recorded it. Further, he allegedly took away valuables from the victim and threatened to share the video clips on social media platforms.

Based on her complaint at the All Women Police Station at Lalgudi, the police invoked various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Information Technology Act against Sidharth, who had been remanded in judicial custody in another case.