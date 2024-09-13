ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter beheaded near Tiruchi

Published - September 13, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter S. Sundarraj (34) was found beheaded in the house of his close relative at Panayakurichi on the outskirts of Tiruchi city on Friday.

The body of Sundarraj was found on the terrace of his uncle’s house. He used to visit his uncle regularly, said police sources. Sundarraj’s house is situated in the same area close to the house of his uncle. 

The beheaded body of Sundarraj was found on the cot by his brothers after he did not return home in the morning. The identity of the killers and the motive behind the murder are under investigation. The Tiruverumbur police are probing the murder case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US