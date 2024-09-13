History-sheeter beheaded near Tiruchi

A history-sheeter S. Sundarraj (34) was found beheaded in the house of his close relative at Panayakurichi on the outskirts of Tiruchi city on Friday.

The body of Sundarraj was found on the terrace of his uncle’s house. He used to visit his uncle regularly, said police sources. Sundarraj’s house is situated in the same area close to the house of his uncle.

The beheaded body of Sundarraj was found on the cot by his brothers after he did not return home in the morning. The identity of the killers and the motive behind the murder are under investigation. The Tiruverumbur police are probing the murder case.

