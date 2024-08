The Perugavazhnthan police arrested a history-sheeter based on a complaint that he had threatened a person during a funeral ceremony. According to police, Ashok Kumar of Paalaiyur in Perugavazhnthan police station limits issued a life threat to Arjunan in the same area during a funeral ceremony. Subsequently, Arjunan lodged a complaint against Ashok Kumar. Based on Arjunan’s complaint, Ashok Kumar, against whom five criminal cases were pending, was arrested.

