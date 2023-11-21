ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter arrested under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a minor boy

November 21, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a minor boy.

According to the All Women Police Station at Lalgudi in Tiruchi district, Stephen Arockiyaraj, a native of Purathakkudi near Manachanallur, and Mathiyazhagan, a native of Mandhurai near Lalgudi, were involved in a murder case registered against them at Lalgudi Police Station limits in 2022. They were remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison. Mathiyazhagan was released on bail while Goondas Act was invoked against Stephen Arockiyaraj, who has been classified as an A category rowdy by the police.

On July 2, Mathiyazhagan went to the house of Stephen Arockiyaraj and sexually assaulted the latter’s 11-year-old son. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother at the Lalgudi All Women Police Station, a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The police arrested and remanded him in judicial custody on Monday.

