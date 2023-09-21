History of India should be written from the banks of Cauvery: Minister

September 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The findings of the recent archaeological excavations in Tamil Nadu have only reinforced the affirmation of many that the history of India should be written from the banks of River Cauvery and not the Gangetic plains, Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Finance and Archaeology, said here on Thursday.

The excavations at Keezhadi, Vembakottai and other sites have taken back the history of Tamil Nadu and its civilisation much beyond what was known earlier, the Minister said speaking at the inaugural of a seminar organised by the State Archaeology Department on ‘History of Tamil Nadu as gleaned from recent researches’ as part of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar centenary celebration, at the Tamil University here.

“Kalaignar (former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi) was deeply interested in and attached much importance to archaeology. He was instrumental in bringing out the history of ancient port city of Poompuhar through underwater explorations. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is equally keen and has been sanctioning whatever funds we seek for the explorations. No other State gives so much importance to archaeology,” Mr. Thennarasu affirmed.

Pointing out that excavations were going on at eight locations in the State currently, Mr. Thennarasu indicated that more sites would be explored in future. “Our efforts are directed towards lifting the cloak that covers the ancient history of Tamil civilisation. Only when we are aware of our past, we will be able to face future challenges with confidence,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi observed that whenever the DMK was in power, much importance was given to bring out and establish the greatness of Tamil and Tamil civilisation with scientific evidence.

V.Thiruvalluvan, Vice Chancellor, Tamil University, K. Rajan, Consultant, and R. Sivanantham, Joint Director, Archaeology Department, Deepak Jacob, Collector, V. Selvakumar, Head, Department of Maritime History and Marine Archaeology, Tamil University,and others took part. The event featured an array of presentations and talks on various topics by experts and a compendium of the research papers presented at the two-day seminar that was released by Mr. Thennarasu.