Historic Vedaranyam salt satyagraha march remembered

13 April 2021 19:28 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha Awareness Movement on Tuesday held a remembrance meet on the 1930 historic march from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam in protest against the salt tax levied by the British.

It was on April 13, 1930 that Rajaji led the Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha March to build further momentum to the freedom struggle in south India.

To recall the historic event that was held at the height of the freedom struggle, members of the Movement paid floral tributes at the Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha Memorial installed at the entrance of Dr. T.S.S Rajan bungalow near central bus stand here.

Speakers recalled the march led by Rajaji and the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters in their fight against colonial rule.

Movement State president EM. Arumugam, general secretary P. Paneerselvam and district general secretary P. Dharmaraj were among those who participated in the event.