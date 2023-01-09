Hiring charges of paddy harvesting machines announced

January 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Charges to be collected from farmers in Tiruvarur district by the owners of regular harvesting machines were fixed at a tripartite meeting held in Tiruvarur on Monday. While the per-hour hiring charges for belt-type harvesting machines had been fixed at ₹2,600, it is ₹1,850 for tyre-type harvesting machines rented out by private parties/lendors. The charges for hiring harvesting machines from the Agricultural Engineering Department have been pegged at ₹1,880 per hour for belt-type and ₹1,160 per hour for tyre type machines, according to an official release.