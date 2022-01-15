Hire charges for harvesters fixed

THANJAVUR

15 January 2022 20:16 IST

The rent for hiring harvesters owned by individuals has been fixed by the Collectors of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.

The charges were fixed at a tripartite meeting convened by Thanjavur and Tiruvarur Collectors Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and P. Gayathri Krishnan.

While a rent of ₹2,500 per hour was fixed for hiring belt type harvesters in Tiruvarur, it was fixed at ₹2,350 per hour in Thanjavur. Similarly, ₹1,800 per hour was fixed as charges for hiring tyre type harvesters in Tiruvarur. It was ₹100 less in Thanjavur, according to official sources.