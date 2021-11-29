Hire charges for harvesters announced

TIRUVARUR

29 November 2021 20:00 IST

The Agriculture Engineering (AE) Department has informed farmers about the hire charges for its harvester machines.

According to an official release, the ‘track type’ machine can be hired for ₹1,630 per hour and the ‘wheel type’ for ₹1,010 per hour. Bulldozers will be available for ₹970 per hour and tractors for ₹400 per hour.

Farmers, who hire tractors from the department, need not have to pay additional charges for implements such as laser-leveller, rotavator, cultivator and sowing unit, a release said.

Machines used for manufacturing of value-added agriculture products will be available to general category beneficiaries. Scheduled Caste beneficiaries are entitled to a back-ended subsidy of 40%.

A back-ended subsidy of ₹94,683 will be provided for purchase of wooden oil extractor, ₹61,600 for coconut husk peeler, ₹52,000 for banana fibre peeler, ₹44,000 for paddy husk remover, and ₹17,000 for mini-paddy grinding machine.

The applicants should own/posses a minimum of 100 sq ft covered/uncovered area with a three-phase electricity connection, according to the release.