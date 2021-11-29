Hire charges for harvesters announced
The Agriculture Engineering (AE) Department has informed farmers about the hire charges for its harvester machines.
According to an official release, the ‘track type’ machine can be hired for ₹1,630 per hour and the ‘wheel type’ for ₹1,010 per hour. Bulldozers will be available for ₹970 per hour and tractors for ₹400 per hour.
Farmers, who hire tractors from the department, need not have to pay additional charges for implements such as laser-leveller, rotavator, cultivator and sowing unit, a release said.
Machines used for manufacturing of value-added agriculture products will be available to general category beneficiaries. Scheduled Caste beneficiaries are entitled to a back-ended subsidy of 40%.
A back-ended subsidy of ₹94,683 will be provided for purchase of wooden oil extractor, ₹61,600 for coconut husk peeler, ₹52,000 for banana fibre peeler, ₹44,000 for paddy husk remover, and ₹17,000 for mini-paddy grinding machine.
The applicants should own/posses a minimum of 100 sq ft covered/uncovered area with a three-phase electricity connection, according to the release.