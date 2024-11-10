ADVERTISEMENT

Hindu Tamil Thisai journalist Kalyanasundaram dies at 50

Published - November 10, 2024 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

S. Kalyanasundaram | Photo Credit: S. Kalyanasundaram

S. Kalyanasundaram, 50, Chief Reporter of Hindu Tamil Thisai, Tiruchi, died of cardiac arrest here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began his career as a part-time correspondent in Dinamani in Mayiladuthurai in 2000. He then served as the district reporter of the same daily in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. He was working as the Chief Reporter of Hindu Tamil Thisai in Tiruchi since its inception in 2013.

He had developed chest discomfort around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday night and collapsed at his residence. During his 25-year long career, he wrote extensively on the plight of farmers in Delta districts whenever they faced distress situations due to drought and short supply of water for irrigation from the Mettur dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is survived by his wife Jeeva, son Iraiarul and daughter Shenbaga. The body of Kalyanasundaram has been kept at Anna Nagar in Mayiladuthurai for homage. His last rites will be held on Monday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his condolence message, M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, said it was painful to learn the untimely death of Mr. Kalyanasundaram. As per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin he would take steps to extend financial assistance under the Journalists Welfare Board to the family of Kalyanasundaram.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Indian Union Muslim League president K.K. Kader Mohideen and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah expressed condolences to the family of Kalyanasundaram.

The Chennai Press Club, Chepauk, in a condolence message, said it was deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Mr. Kalyanasundaram. It urged the Chief Minister to extend solatium to support the family of the late journalist.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / news media

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US