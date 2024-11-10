 />
Hindu Tamil Thisai journalist Kalyanasundaram dies at 50

Published - November 10, 2024 08:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Kalyanasundaram

S. Kalyanasundaram | Photo Credit: S. Kalyanasundaram

S. Kalyanasundaram, 50, Chief Reporter of Hindu Tamil Thisai, Tiruchi, died of cardiac arrest here on Saturday.

He began his career as a part-time correspondent in Dinamani in Mayiladuthurai in 2000. He then served as the district reporter of the same daily in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. He was working as the Chief Reporter of Hindu Tamil Thisai in Tiruchi since its inception in 2013.

He had developed chest discomfort around 10.30 p.m. on Saturday night and collapsed at his residence. During his 25-year long career, he wrote extensively on the plight of farmers in Delta districts whenever they faced distress situations due to drought and short supply of water for irrigation from the Mettur dam.

He is survived by his wife Jeeva, son Iraiarul and daughter Shenbaga. The body of Kalyanasundaram has been kept at Anna Nagar in Mayiladuthurai for homage. His last rites will be held on Monday morning.

In his condolence message, M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Information and Publicity, said it was painful to learn the untimely death of Mr. Kalyanasundaram. As per the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin he would take steps to extend financial assistance under the Journalists Welfare Board to the family of Kalyanasundaram.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Indian Union Muslim League president K.K. Kader Mohideen and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah expressed condolences to the family of Kalyanasundaram.

The Chennai Press Club, Chepauk, in a condolence message, said it was deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Mr. Kalyanasundaram. It urged the Chief Minister to extend solatium to support the family of the late journalist.  

