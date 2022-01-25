Hindu outfits seek justice for suicide victim

Members of Hindu organisations on Monday staged a demonstration here demanding justice for the Thanjavur schoolgirl who recently died by suicide.

The demonstration was called by Hindu Munnani. Cadre of the Hindu Munnani, BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Akila Bharata Vidyarthi Parishad participated in the demonstration that was held in front of MGR statue at Marakkadai.

The demonstrators led by Hindu Munnani district general secretary Manoj Kumar demanded the arrest of the real culprits behind the death of the girl and sanction of compensation of ₹1 crore to her family. They also wanted enactment of an anti-conversion law.