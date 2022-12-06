Hindu outfit functionary held for putting up posters of Ambedkar in saffron dress at Kumbakonam

December 06, 2022 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An office-bearer of Indu Makkal Katchi, Gurumurthy, was taken into custody at Kumbakonam in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Tuesday after he allegedly put up posters of B.R. Ambedkar, depicting him in saffron coloured dress with holy ash smeared on the forehead with ‘kumkum’.

The posters which were put up in Kumbakonam town on the occasion of the death anniversary of Ambedkar, sparked a row. The posters carried the caption: “Kaavi(ya) thalaivanin pughazhai pootruvom”.

Some members of Dalit outfits and others demanded that the posters be removed. A section of them assembled in front of the office of the Kumbakonam Deputy Superintendent of Police and demanded the arrest of Gurumurthy. Police sources said Gurumurthy was later taken into custody.

Meanwhile, tense moments prevailed at Mariyal in Thanjavur Town on Tuesday after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) members and those belonging to other outfits opposed and reportedly prevented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre from the garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar statue on the occasion of his death anniversary. A section of BJP members resorted to a road roko on the Nanchikottai road for some time. Police arrested members of both parties.

Police sources said Congress, VCK and other outfits garlanded the statue of Ambedkar installed on a public place at Mariyal. Problem started after a group of BJP members led by the party’s State vice-president M. Muruganandham arrived at the spot to garland the statue. Members of the VCK and other outfits assembled at the spot opposed BJP members from garlanding the statue. They virtually prevented the BJP members by standing around the statue and raised slogans.

The BJP members remained at the spot and insisted they be allowed to garland the statue. Police and revenue officials held talks with both parties. A section of BJP members thereafter staged a road roko on the Nanchikottai road leading to tense moments. Police arrested around 60 members of the BJP and about 20 members of the VCK following the incident. Police was deployed in strength near the statue following the incident.