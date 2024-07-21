Hindu Munnani stages protest demanding abolition of HR&CE Department

Members of the Hindu Munnani staged protests across various locations in Tiruchi district on Sunday, demanding the abolition of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and calling for temples to be freed from its control. The protests resulted in the detention of 119 members by the police.

In Tiruchi city, the protest was held in Thiruvanakovil where 41 members attempted to block the road and were subsequently detained by the Srirangam police. In rural areas, the protests were held in Musiri, Kallakudi, Uppiliyapuram, Pettavaithalai, and Manapparai, leading to the detention of 78 members. In Nagapattinam, 21 members of the Hindu Munnani were detained following their protest in the town.