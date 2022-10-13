Hindu Munnani functionary in Karur urges people to buy from shops run by Hindus, arrested

He had been distributing pamphlets to the public for the past few days in Vengamedu and circulated the same in social media

The Hindu Bureau KARUR
October 13, 2022 12:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A functionary of the Hindu Munnani has been arrested by the Vengamedu police in the district on the charge of distributing pamphlets appealing to Hindus to buy products from shops run by the Hindu community during the Deepavali festival. 

The accused M. Sakthivel (32) is the district coordinator of the Hindu Munnani. 

Police sources said Sakthivel had been distributing the pamphlets to the public for the past few days in Vengamedu area. He is also alleged to have circulated the same message in social media platform.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakthivel was arrested on Wednesday with a case booked against him under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Sources said four more persons have also been named as accused in the same case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tiruchi
Tamil Nadu
crime
freedom of religion

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app