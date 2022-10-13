Hindu Munnani functionary in Karur urges people to buy from shops run by Hindus, arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A functionary of the Hindu Munnani has been arrested by the Vengamedu police in the district on the charge of distributing pamphlets appealing to Hindus to buy products from shops run by the Hindu community during the Deepavali festival.

The accused M. Sakthivel (32) is the district coordinator of the Hindu Munnani.

Police sources said Sakthivel had been distributing the pamphlets to the public for the past few days in Vengamedu area. He is also alleged to have circulated the same message in social media platform.

Sakthivel was arrested on Wednesday with a case booked against him under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Sources said four more persons have also been named as accused in the same case.