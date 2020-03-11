Hindu Munnani functionary held

Sakthivel, a functionary of the Hindu Munnani, and two accomplices were arrested on Wednesday for conspiring and conjuring up a spectre that his two-wheeler had been set on fire by unidentified miscreants while he was asleep.

The Manikandam union secretary of HM lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his two-wheeler was torched at his residence at Adhavathur by unidentified persons. He said that he was sleeping in his house when a stone flung by unidentified persons broke the window. He came out to find his two-wheeler parked at the portico set ablaze and burnt completely. HM members staged a demonstration at Somarasampet bazaar later condemning the incident.

The police registered a case under IPC Sections including 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) and launched investigations. When they perused CCTV footages installed in the area, images of Sakthivel purchasing petrol in a bottle from a fuel outlet could be established.

When subjected to interrogation, Sakthivel confessed that he had taken the help of his accomplices Mahesh and another Sakthivel to destroy the two-wheeler he had purchased on a loan since he could not repay the due, and he intended to capitalise on it by playing a victim and rising up the ranks in his organisation.

The police altered the case and arrested Sakthivel and his accomplices for attempting to disrupt social harmony and mislead the law-enforcers.