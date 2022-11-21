Hindu Munnani functionary held for ‘staging’ Molotov cocktail attack

A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested by the Thanjavur district police after he allegedly enacted a drama claiming that some unidentified persons had lobbed bottles containing petrol in front of his house at Melacavery area in Kumbakonam in the early hours on Monday.
Trending
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
- FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
- On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict
ADVERTISEMENT
Investigations revealed that the Hindu Munnani functionary P. Chakrapani, 38, holding the post of the organisation’s Kumbakonam town secretary himself committed the act with the intention of seeking self publicity and create a sensation, said police sources.
Chakrapani reportedly admitted to having committed the act during detailed inquiries by the police. He had earlier complained to the locals of his area and to the police that unknown persons had hurled bottles containing petrol in front of his house. Senior police officers inspected the spot and conducted detailed inquiries. The Kumbakonam East police have registered a case.
ADVERTISEMENT