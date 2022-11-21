Hindu Munnani functionary held for ‘staging’ Molotov cocktail attack

November 21, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested by the Thanjavur district police after he allegedly enacted a drama claiming that some unidentified persons had lobbed bottles containing petrol in front of his house at Melacavery area in Kumbakonam in the early hours on Monday.

Investigations revealed that the Hindu Munnani functionary P. Chakrapani, 38, holding the post of the organisation’s Kumbakonam town secretary himself committed the act with the intention of seeking self publicity and create a sensation, said police sources.

Chakrapani reportedly admitted to having committed the act during detailed inquiries by the police. He had earlier complained to the locals of his area and to the police that unknown persons had hurled bottles containing petrol in front of his house. Senior police officers inspected the spot and conducted detailed inquiries. The Kumbakonam East police have registered a case.