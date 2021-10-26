Tiruchirapalli

Hindu Munnani flays move to melt temple jewellery

Hindu Munnani members stage a demonstration in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Around 40 members of Hindu Munnani staged a demonstration here on Tuesday condemning the State government's decision to melt jewellery received as donation by temples all over the State into gold bars.

The members raised slogans opposing the government's move during the demonstration that was led by the organisation's Srirangam zonal president, Prakash. The demonstration was held near Anna statue.

The State had announced the melting of temple jewellery into gold bars and depositing them in banks to generate revenue for temples from the interest.


Oct 26, 2021

