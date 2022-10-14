Hindu Munnani cadre held for asking people to buy only from shops run by Hindus

He had been distributing pamphlets to the public for the past few days in Vengamedu and circulated the same in social media 

The Hindu Bureau Karur
October 14, 2022 00:11 IST

A functionary of the Hindu Munnani has been arrested by the Vengamedu police in Karur district for distributing pamphlets appealing to Hindus to buy products only from shops run by the Hindu community during Deepavali.

The accused M. Sakthivel, 32, is the district coordinator of the Hindu Munnani. Police sources said Sakthivel had been distributing the pamphlets to members of the public for the past few days in Vengamedu.

He was arrested on Wednesday with a case booked against him under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Sources said four more persons have also been named as accused in the case.

Meanwhile, police arrested 27 Hindu Munnani members after they attempted to stage a demonstration in Vengamedu on Thursday, condemning Sakthivel’s arrest.

