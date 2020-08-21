Tiruchirapalli

Hindu Munnani cadre detained

Special Correspondent Thanjavur 21 August 2020 18:22 IST
Updated: 21 August 2020 18:22 IST

The Thanjavur Town West Police took into custody 15 Hindu Munnani cadre when the latter attempted to stage a road roko on the Gandhiji Salai here on Friday.

According to police, the demonstrators, who were demanding the lifting of ban on the installation of Vinayagar idols at public places as part of the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations in the State, staged a procession on the Gandhiji Road around noon on Friday with Vinayagar idols. When the police prevented them from going in a procession, they squatted on the road.

Subsequently they were arrested and released later, police said.

