Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath detained

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath was detained as a preventive measure at Pettavaithalai check post on Wednesday while he was on his way to Ayyampettai in Thanjavur district to take part in a public meeting for which permission was not granted.

He was coming from Coimbatore via Karur in a car when he was detained. He was supposed to take part in a ‘Hindu Ezhuchi’ public meeting at Ayyampettai.

