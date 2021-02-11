TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 11 February 2021 06:40 IST
Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath detained
Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath was detained as a preventive measure at Pettavaithalai check post on Wednesday while he was on his way to Ayyampettai in Thanjavur district to take part in a public meeting for which permission was not granted.
He was coming from Coimbatore via Karur in a car when he was detained. He was supposed to take part in a ‘Hindu Ezhuchi’ public meeting at Ayyampettai.
