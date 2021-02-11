Tiruchirapalli

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath detained

Arjun Sampath  

Hindu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath was detained as a preventive measure at Pettavaithalai check post on Wednesday while he was on his way to Ayyampettai in Thanjavur district to take part in a public meeting for which permission was not granted.

He was coming from Coimbatore via Karur in a car when he was detained. He was supposed to take part in a ‘Hindu Ezhuchi’ public meeting at Ayyampettai.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 7:40:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/hindu-makkal-katchi-founder-arjun-sampath-detained/article33806628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY