Hindu devotees seek MLA’s support for conduct of Masi Magam festival

A group of devotees have approached Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbalagan on Tuesday seeking his help to obtain the required permission from the State government for celebrating Masi Magam festivals in 14 temples at Kumbakonam.

The devotees, who have come together under the banner ‘Sri Mandirapeeteswari Bakthargal and Mahamaga Sivalaya Bakthargal’, have submitted a memorandum to Mr. Anbalagan seeking his assistance for conducting the annual festival this year.

In the memorandum, they have said the festival will be celebrated for 10 days with the hoisting of the Holy Flag on February 8 at Sri Aadhikumbeswarar temple, Sri Someswarar temple, Sri Kalahastheeswarar temple, Sri Kasi Viswanathar temple, Sri Abhimukeswarar temple, Sri Gowthameshwarar temple, Sri Sakkarapaniswamy temple and Sri Aadhi Varahaperumal temple.

While the annual festival at these temples will end on February 17 with Masi Magam theerthavari at the Mahamagam tank where the decorated idols of Shiva temples will be brought for theerthavari, the annual festival of the Vaishnavite temples will conclude with theerthavari on the banks of the Cauvery.

On the same day, the decorated idols of the presiding deities from Sri Nageswarar temple, Sri Banapureeswarar temple, Sri Kotteeswarar temple, Sri Ekambareswarar temple, Sri Aadhi Kambatta Viswanathar temple and Sri Amirthakalasanathar temple will also be brought to the Mahamagam tank on February 17 for performing theerthavari, they added.