Hindu Aadiyan caste students not allowed by parents to attend classes

August 14, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Families belonging to Hindu Aadiyan caste, who want Scheduled Tribe community certificates, continued their protest on Monday by not sending their wards to schools at Mannargudi, Muthupettai and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district.

People of the caste, who live in sizeable numbers at the three places and surrounding areas, have been demanding that the ST certificates be issued to them for the past three to four decades. Sources claim that some of their relatives in Nannilam taluk have received the certificates and are enjoying the benefits.

Hence, parents of Hindu Aadiyan caste students did not allow their children to attend classes last week and their protest continued on Monday.

