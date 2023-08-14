HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hindu Aadiyan caste students not allowed by parents to attend classes

August 14, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Families belonging to Hindu Aadiyan caste, who want Scheduled Tribe community certificates, continued their protest on Monday by not sending their wards to schools at Mannargudi, Muthupettai and Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district.

People of the caste, who live in sizeable numbers at the three places and surrounding areas, have been demanding that the ST certificates be issued to them for the past three to four decades. Sources claim that some of their relatives in Nannilam taluk have received the certificates and are enjoying the benefits.

Hence, parents of Hindu Aadiyan caste students did not allow their children to attend classes last week and their protest continued on Monday.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.