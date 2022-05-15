JUST IN
- 53 mins Hindi will not be imposed in Puducherry, says Lt. Governor Tamilisai
- Case registered against doctor for alleged negligence of duty during surgery
- One new case in central region
- Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Pudukottai
- Tiruvarur government hospital to get Cath-Lab
- Work on Knowledge Centre in Cantonment commences
- 12-year-old wins Karur edition of cookery contest
- BHEL, Tiruchi donates medical supplies to Government Hospital
- Construction of road overbridge near Railway Junction resumes
- Move to name Tiruvarur South Street after Karunanidhi kept in abeyance: Minister
- Petrol bomb hurled at AIADMK functionary’s house in Tiruvarur
- Special drive to expedite probe in ganja cases
- More applications expected under NEEDS from first-generation entrepreneurs
- Rigid punishment is fine, but expulsion will be counterproductive, caution teachers
- Two new cases in central region