Hindi will not be imposed in Puducherry, says Lt. Governor Tamilisai

‘There should not be any hatred for other languages’

Puducherry Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday that Hindi would not be imposed in Puducherry and at Jawarhal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

None would be prevented from learning Hindi if they so desired, she told reporters at Ponnamaravathy in the district.

Ms. Tamilsai was replying to a question on the row over the latest JIPMER circular ordering the use of Hindi in records and communication. She reiterated that Hindi was not being imposed either at JIPMER or in the Union Territory. The circular was issued with regard to internal infrastructure.

Ms. Tamilisai said she had great love for Tamil, pointing out that she had taken the oath in Tamil and delivered the Lieutenant- Governor’s address in the language.

“We must have love and affection for our mother tongue. But there should not be any ‘hatred’ for or ‘opposition’ to the other languages as they are the mother tongue of others. As we respect our mother tongue, we should respect the other languages whether we learn them or not,” she said.

Some political parties in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were raking up opposition to Hindi and trying to divide people and this was wrong, the Lieutenant-Governor said. “Tamil is an ancient language and our mother tongue. But, by denouncing other languages and finding fault with them, we are only wounding the sentiments of people of other States,” she said.

“Tamil culture is being respected worldwide and we, as Tamilians, have always respected others,” Ms. Tamilisai said.