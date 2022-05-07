Hike in property tax burdens owners 

With landowners feeling the pressure due to hike in property tax they are seeking a reduction in the rate.

The Increase in tax for residential buildings ranges from 25% to 100% depending on the square feet and there is a hike of 100% on vacant land tax. The revision was imposed to regulate the large imbalance between the Corporation's revenue and expenditure.

The owners complain that they were already suffering due to the recent rise in fuel and cooking gas prices and the steep increase in property tax has come as a shock.

According to C. Balasubramanian, secretary of Selva Nagar Welfare Association, the hike would affect middle-class people more. “Tax revision should be done in regular increments rather than all at once, and the owners are feeling the pinch now with the abrupt spike. Middle-class families who invested their life savings in their house will be affected.”

“Instead of improving infrastructure or basic amenities, the civic body has incurred unnecessary expenses, resulting in the mismanagement of public funds,” he added.

The substantial increase in property tax adds to the woes of people hit by the pandemic and job losses.

If the local body collects all pending dues, they will have sufficient revenue to maintain the city, claims Suresh Venkatachalam, president of Srirangam Nagar Nala Sangam.

“The tax rate should be increased by 50% over the current rate, without taking the sq. ft of the house into account,” he said.

Residents are requesting that the State produce a white paper on property taxes, claiming that the public is kept in the dark.

S. Pushpavanam, secretary of Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, urges the Corporation to plug the loopholes in tax collection by revising the rental rate for several Corporation buildings and shops. "To lessen the public burden, the civic body should assess all zones according to the market value and then have a reasonable taxing system."

Meanwhile, the owners of vacant plots claim that the increase in property tax at this juncture has added to their burden, as the cost of living has also risen over the last two years. Most of the plots were lying vacant as due to finanical difficulties they were unable to build houses, they pointed out.