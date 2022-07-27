Hike in power tariff will hit people hard: Annamalai

July 27, 2022 19:16 IST

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said that the steep hike in power tariff would severely hit people in all walks of life.

Speaking at a demonstration organised by the BJP here against the hike in power tariff, he said that the DMK, which came to power by unleashing “tall” promises, had failed to keep them up. The DMK promised that it would reduce the power charges by implementing a monthly levy. But the DMK government shocked the consumers by effecting 30 per cent to 60 per cent hike in power tariff. It would severely affect people from all walks of life including domestic and commercial consumers. More than 9 lakh weavers, who played a key role in the economy of the State, would be hit hard by the hike in power tariff, he said, questioning the rationale behind the hike.

Mr. Annamalai said that it was unfortunate that Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji had made attempts to shift the blame on to the Central government for the upward revision. It had never asked the State government to effect a hike in power tariff. The mismanagement and corruption had caused huge losses to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). The Centre had actually asked the State to take steps to reduce the loss in Tangedco. But concealing the facts, Mr. Balaji had been trying to shift the blame on the Centre. “The people cannot be cheated. They were well aware of the facts,” he said.

A large number of BJP cadre took part in the demonstration. They raised slogans against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Mr. Balaji for the rise in power tariff.