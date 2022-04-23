Highways Minister to visit city soon to launch resumption of junction bridge work: Nehru

An end to the stalemate over the Defence land transfer for the road overbridge near the railway junction here is in sight, finally, with the Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru announcing the visit of Minister for Highways E. V. Velu to the city in about a week’s time to relaunch construction on the incomplete bridge.

The bridge work has been stalled over the past few years pending the transfer of about 0.663 acres of land owned by the Ministry of Defence. Nearly 90% of the first stage of the project has been completed but for the Chennai arm of the bridge, which needs to be connected to a new approach road to be laid across the Defence land.

A few months ago, the Ministry of Defence granted ‘working permission’ to the State Highways Department for construction of the remaining portion of the ROB in lieu of ‘equal value infrastructure’ (EVI). The Highways Department would be required to create the EVI in lieu of the land valued at about ₹8.45 crore. The Ministry has also laid out of a set of other terms and conditions for the transfer.

According to available indications, the Highways Department and the Defence Estates Office are likely to sign a memorandum of understanding in the next few days paving the way for the transfer. The Highways Department has already identified a contractor to complete the remaining portion of works and once the MOU is signed, the project work will resume here.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr.Nehru said the Minister for PWD and Highways was set to visit the city in about a week’s time to launch the resumption of the Junction ROB. Construction of the new Cauvery bridge in the city at an estimated cost of ₹130 crore would also begin soon.

Answering a query on the need to build an alternative road to the narrow Vayalur Road in the city, Mr. Nehru indicated that Mr. Velu would inspect the proposed alternative route along the Uyyakondan river banks.