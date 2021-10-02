Highways Dept. floats tender to prepare DPR for elevated corridor in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

The State Highways Department has called for bids from consultants to prepare a detailed project report for construction of an elevated corridor from Anna Statue near Chinthamani to the Railway Junction in the city.

This is one of the major infrastructure projects planned for the city in recent years although it is essentially a revival of a proposal mooted some years ago. Minister for State E.V.Velu, on a recent visit to the city, and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru had told the media that a push would given for infrastructure development projects in the city

Although the distance between the two points is hardly six km, it takes about 45 minutes for a commute by public transport on the stretch, essentially due to the narrow roads and heavy traffic congestion. The surroundings of Chathiram Bus Stand, Mainguard Gate Junction, Gandhi Market and Warehouse Road are among the major traffic bottlenecks en route. The Corporation toyed with the idea of building an elevated corridor between Chathiram Bus Stand and West Boulevard Road some years ago, but did not pursue the project seriously.

Subsequently, the Highways Department mooted the idea and submitted a report to the government on building an elevated corridor between Chinthamani and the railway junction a few years ago after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected from Srirangam constituency. The proposal remained in cold storage and the department has revived it now and decided to hire a consultant to take up a survey and prepare a detailed project report.

As per the tender document published on Friday, the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the Highways Department, Tiruchi Circle, had said that the DPR has to be prepared by carrying out traffic study, engineering and economic feasibility studies in accordance with requirement and specification of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and all other relevant Indian Road Congress codes in force.

The elevated corridor would run a distance of about 5.40 km between the Anna Statue and Junction via the West Boulevard Road. The DPR should incorporate provisions for pedestrian sub-ways near Chathiram Bus Stand and Main Guard Gate and junction improvements at all major and minor junctions and street/road junctions. Provisions for storm water drains, lane dividers and safety arrangements have been included.

The elevated high level bridge has to take off from the high level bridge proposed from Odathurai to Mallatchipuram (near Kudamurutti Bridge). Feasibility of providing up/down ramps near Chathiram Bus Stand, Gandhi Market, Marakadai (leading to Ramakrishna bridge), Head Post Office junction and Railway Junction need to be analysed in the DPR, which is to be prepared at an estimate of ₹ 2.56 crore.

The corridor has to be suitably designed to cross the Palakarai road over bridge and the Melapudur subway and the alignment and design is to be prepared keeping land acquisition to minimum, the document said.

The department has fixed November 1 as the last date for submission of bids. The consultant is to submit the DPR within six months from the date of award of the contract.