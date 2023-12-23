GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Highways Department takes possession of land

December 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Highways Department took possession of land where a fuel station was functioning near the TVS Tollgate in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Highways Department on Saturday took possession of a piece of prime land where a fuel station was functioning near the TVS Tollgate in the city.

According to sources in the department, the land had been given on lease by the district administration to one of the oil companies nearly 60 years ago for nominal rent.

However, the department had in recent months issued notices asking the agency running the fuel station to vacate the premises.

On Saturday, the department took possession of the land situated adjacent to the Highways Department office complex in the city and put up a fence around it. “This land belongs to the Highways Department and stern action will be initiated against trespassers,” read a notice board put up at the site.

