Highways Department submits land plan schedule for elevated corridors in Tiruchi

The Highways Department has submitted a land plan schedule identifying the land required for construction of three elevated corridors in Tiruchi city.

The Department has proposed the plan to ease traffic congestion in the city. Among the three corridors, the one between Anna Statue and railway junction will be the longest, running a length of about 5.40 km. The second and third will cover a distance of about 2.5 km from Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram and between the Head Post Office Junction and Puthur.

Soil investigations are under way every 25 metres along Bharathidasan Salai for the elevated corridor between Head Post Office Junction and Puthur. Although it was originally proposed to build the elevated corridor only up to the MGR Statue roundabout, it has now been decided to extend it beyond Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. The detailed estimates for the elevated corridors are expected to the finalised soon.

According to sources in the Highways Department, the alignments for the elevated corridors have been finalised. The construction of the elevated corridors would entail some land acquisition, mainly for building service roads. This includes some government and private lands. “The required lands have been identified and the land plan schedule has been submitted to the Special District Revenue Officer [Land Acquisition] for verification. We have ensured that the land acquisition/alienation is minimal,” an official said.

The department is expected to call for tenders only after land acquisition. Construction of the elevated corridor between Anna Statue and Railway Junction is expected to take at least three years from the date of commencement of the work. This will be the most important among the three corridors as it will run along some of the most congested and narrow roads in the city.

Although the distance between the two points is hardly six km, it takes more than 45 minutes for a commute by public transport on the stretch, which has several traffic bottlenecks at Chathiram Bus Stand, Mainguard Gate Junction, Gandhi Market and Warehouse Road. The other two corridors would be completed within two years, the sources indicated.