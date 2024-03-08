Highways Department invites tenders for bridge across the Cauvery 

March 08, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Highways Department has called for tenders for the construction of one more bridge across the Cauvery between Srirangam and Tiruchi.

The bridge was sanctioned at an estimate of ₹106 crore in the State Budget for 2024-25. The Additional Chief Secretary had issued an order granting administrative sanction for the project, following which the tender had been floated by the department’s Construction and Maintenance Circle, Tiruchi. Bids for the project will be accepted till April 12.

According to sources in the department, the construction work is likely to begin by June as the contract will be awarded only after the Lok Sabha election. The department had decided to construct a one more bridge across the river after the existing one developed huge gaps in the expansion joints. Built in 1976, the old bridge is a vital link, connecting Tiruchi with Srirangam and caters to a huge volume of traffic. In 2018 and 2022-23, the Highways Department had to take up major repairs on the structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new bridge will come up adjacent to the existing one, which was renovated recently. As per the plan, the old bridge will cater to traffic coming from Mambazhasalai while the new one will be for vehicles going in the opposite direction.

Construction of the bridge is expected to take about two years as the water flow in the river during the irrigation season needs to be factored in. Although construction could go on by creating a ring bund, the work cannot proceed if the flow becomes heavy, the sources said.

According to available indications, the project will involve some land acquisition/alienation, especially on the southern side. Some encroachments need to be cleared. The work will commence from the northern side allowing time for the completion of the land acquisition process, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.